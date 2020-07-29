Conference Committee members vote to make police reform debate private

Sen. Will Brownsberger explained some of the policy details in the Senate’s omnibus police reform bill Monday morning. Senators were joined on the State House steps by advocates, a few House members, and Suffolk Sheriff Steve Tompkins. [Sam Doran/SHNS]

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, three members of the House and three members of the Senate are going through both versions of the police reform bills that have been filed.

The committee met for most of the day on Tuesday where their first act was voting to conduct its discussions privately, a common occurrence here on Beacon Hill.

Policy annalists say the Houses’ version “seems to go further” especially on data collection, and qualified immunity, but state senators believe that their bill struck a better compromise between the needs of the community and the needs of law enforcement.

“You can be unapologetically pro-police and unapologetically for preserving individual rights and constitutional rights and making sure that our criminal justice system emphasizes equity,” Senator Hinds said.

Police unions across Massachusetts have come out in opposition to both bills, they are hoping the final version won’t bed able to withstand a veto.

The Conference Committee is going to need to speed up their deliberations in order to leave enough time for the House and Senate to vote on it by Friday.