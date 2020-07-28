Conference Committee working to pass final police reform bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – A six-member Conference Committee on Beacon Hill is continuing its work on a major police reform package.

The Conference Committee is working out the differences between the House and Senate versions of a police reform bill. They will need to reach an agreement that can withstand a veto from either branch. The two bills differ in several key areas including qualified immunity.

In the houses version, officers would be required to get an additional certification that can be taken away for misconduct. If an officer is de-certified they would lose their protections against civil lawsuits, also known as qualified immunity.

The Senate took a different approach, they believe that qualified immunity should be taken away ONLY if an officer should have known that their behavior violated the law. Police unions across the state have come out in opposition to both bills.

The wife of late police Sargent Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018, spoke out on social media, writing quote, “I take each of these actions as a personal attack on everything Mike stood for as a police officer.”

The committee will need to approve a final version that can withstand a veto, which means a final version that can win the votes of two-thirds of the legislature.