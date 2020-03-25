Congress release stimulus bill to help states during COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON (WWLP) — Federal lawmakers on Wednesday approved one of the largest economic stimulus packages in history.

After much partisan debate, the federal government finally approved a coronavirus relief package and Massachusetts is set to receive close to $150 billion in the weeks to come.

Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)

Last month, Massachusetts took in over $12 million from the federal government to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In anticipation of a larger relief package that was held up in Congress, Governor Baker called on federal lawmakers to put their differences aside and do what’s best for the American people.



Early Wednesday morning congress released the bill which provides money to states and individuals.



Massachusetts has a $3.5 billion “rainy day” fund which Governor Baker believes will have to be dipped into. Governor Baker says Washington plays a crucial role in managing the crisis.

Also included in the federal relief bill is $30 billion dollars in emergency education funding and $25 billion in emergency transit funding.