Connector asks feds to mitigate health insurance risks

BOSTON (SHNS) – The uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic has created new risks for insurers and policyholders alike, and the Massachusetts Health Connector and other state-based health insurance marketplaces are asking the federal government to step in and mitigate those risks.

Massachusetts Health Connector Authority Executive Director Louis Gutierrez joined with his counterparts from New Jersey, Minnesota, Maryland, Oregon, the District of Columbia, Nevada, Rhode Island, California, Washington, Connecticut, Colorado, Vermont and Pennsylvania to send a pair of letters outlining requested policy changes they say would help COVID-19 response efforts.

Marketplace representatives said they have taken steps to “ensure that millions of Americans could maintain or acquire coverage” despite the pandemic’s economic disruption, including opening up special enrollment periods that give newly unemployed workers who lost their insurance and others without coverage a chance to sign up.

The Health Connector’s COVID-19 special enrollment period will remain open until June 23, Gutierrez said during a Thursday meeting of the authority’s board. More than 13,000 people have entered Health Connector Coverage through that program so far, he said.

“We will continue to review the actions of other states, the federal government, and work in concert with MassHealth as we examine whether further extensions are needed,” Gutierrez said.

He said the Connector’s small group enrollment “remains steady at 8,498.”

“While growth has slowed considerably since the pandemic started, we think it’s awfully good news that enrollment has stayed as strong as it has given that small business has faced a very difficult period in which to operate,” he said.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig, the group warns that taxpayers who receive advance premium tax credits for marketplace health insurance “risk substantial unexpected tax liability” because “the COVID crisis makes income prediction impossible for many taxpayers.” The letter asks that the IRS and the Treasury provide relief for APTC repayment, and announce it “as soon as possible to quickly eliminate any disincentive to enroll due to fear of repayment.”

A second letter, to U.S. House and Senate leadership, also asks for flexibility around APTCs, along with federal funding for reinsurance programs and enhanced federal subsidies for consumers purchasing health coverage.

The group said subsidies “will enable access to needed health services such as COVID-19 testing and treatment — essential to help open our economy.”