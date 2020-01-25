‘Conrad’s Law’ to prevent texting suicide cases stalled on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill being considered on Beacon Hill aims to prevent another texting suicide case in Massachusetts.

The bill known as Conrad’s Law would make it illegal to encourage someone to kill themselves, much like what happened between Conrad Roy and Michelle Carter. Back in 2014, Carter sent text messages to her then-boyfriend Conrad Roy, urging him to kill himself.

On Thursday, she was released from the Bristol County House of Corrections three months early, serving just 12 months of her 15 month sentence. The focus now becomes how to prevent cases like this from happening again in Massachusetts.

“I would not think that it would necessarily be the right thing to allow someone to encourage someone to carry something like that out,” Bristol Country Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said.

A public hearing was held on Conrad’s Law at the end of last year. Supporters urged lawmakers to pass the bill before another life is lost.

The bill still sits before the joint committee on the Judiciary.

22News will continue to follow it’s progress and provide you with updates as they come.