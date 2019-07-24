‘Conrad’s Law’ would make it a crime to encourage someone to commit suicide

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state legislature wants to prevent another deadly incident like the texting suicide case between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy, and they’re doing that by making it a crime to encourage someone to take their own life.

Back in 2014, Michelle Carter sent text messages to her then-boyfriend, Conrad Roy, encouraging him to take his own life.

When Roy became scared during his suicide attempt he called Carter who told him to quote “get back in the truck” which was filling up with carbon monoxide. Roy later died and detectives found the messages between him and Carter.

During the trial process, which is now headed to the U.S. Superior Court, attorneys argued that simply encouraging someone to kill themselves is not a crime.

The bill named ‘Conrads Law’ would change that in the state of Massachusetts, making suicide coercion a crime punishable by up to five years in state prison.

“I just hope this bill really helps and just puts more awareness out there about suicide and bullying,” Conrad’s father said.

Conrad’s mother told 22News just hearing that the bill was named ‘Conrad’s Law’ made her happy because she knew her son was helping still helping people one way or another.

Michelle Carter is currently serving a 15-month sentence for her involuntary manslaughter conviction. The U.S. Supreme court has not said yet whether it will hear her case.