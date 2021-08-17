Constitutionality of app-based drivers ballot question challenged

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver’s car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, are saying they will shut down their California operations if a new law goes into effect overnight which would force both companies to classify their drivers as employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Opponents of a ballot question that would overhaul the worker status and benefits for app-based drivers have asked Attorney General Maura Healey to declare the proposal invalid, alleging that it improperly mixes multiple topics in an argument that the petition’s backers called “outlandish.”

In a memorandum published Tuesday, the Coalition to Protect Workers’ Rights called for Healey to deem the proposal unconstitutional and block it from advancing closer to the 2022 ballot. The opposition campaign argued that the question as written contains multiple sections — including language on driver classification and company liability — that do not meet a “relatedness” requirement that all initiative petitions must clear.

“The Petitions are misleading because they suggest that voters who support increased protections and benefits for app-based drivers must also agree that these drivers be classified as independent contractors before they can obtain such protections,” opponents wrote to Healey’s office. “But of course, a voter may want app-based drivers to obtain benefits and protections, without knowing that app-based drivers should be (but are not) currently benefitting from statutory employment protections that far exceed the Petitions’ regulatory proposals.”

Healey is reviewing the dozens of initiative petitions filed in the current cycle and plans to announce by Sept. 1 which ones she has certified as meeting constitutional requirements. Supporters of the question, backed by major gig economy companies seeking to declare app-based drivers as independent contractors, fired back that the opponents’ memo to Healey was based on “outlandish claims.”

“Given that drivers support the ballot question by a margin of seven to one, it’s no surprise that opponents of driver independence want to distract from this fact by making outlandish claims that do not hold up to scrutiny, all to block voters from having their say,” said Conor Yunits, a spokesperson for the Coalition for Independent Work, which proposed the ballot question.