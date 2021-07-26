Consumer mediation programs receive funding from state

BOSTON (WWLP) – Nearly $2 million in grant funding has been awarded to local consumer mediation programs to help support, protect, and advocate for consumers across the state on a variety of issues.

The Local Consumer Aid Fund (LCAF) is provided through the State Attorney General’s office. They use settlement funds to finance a statewide network of Local Consumer Programs (LCP) and Face-to-Face Mediation (FTF) programs. These programs assist the AG’s consumer protection mission by delivering the same consumer advocacy services as the AG’s Consumer Advocacy and Response Division. Due to their local knowledge and community involvement, LCP and FTF programs are able to provide effective assistance and services to spread consumer awareness and outreach, resolve consumer disputes, and hold educational events in their own communities.

With the $1.9 million in funding, these programs can help consumers with a variety of issues including defective products, auto matters, debt collection, landlord-tenant, mortgages, home improvement contract issues, and utilities.

The LCPs provide information to consumers concerning state and federal consumer protection laws. These organizations also offer voluntary consumer advocacy and assistance services. Each year, LCPs handle thousands of consumer complaints in their own regions. FTF programs support the resolution of consumer and landlord/tenant disputes. FTF programs receive cases from the trial courts and the AG’s Office. Mediation sessions are held at small claims courts and at FTF program offices. Mediations are confidential and can be conducted at various stages of disputes. Programs can also train, recruit, and supervise volunteer mediators.

The AG’s Office provides oversight and support of the LCP and FTF programs through monitoring and site visits.

The LCPs receiving funding this year:

Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority in Pittsfield

Boston Mayor’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Licensing

Cambridge Consumer’s Council

Cape Cod Consumer Assistance Council, Inc. in Hyannis

Centro de Apoyo Familia in Lawrence

City of Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information

City of Worcester Office of Human Rights and Disabilities

La Colaborativa in Chelsea

MASSPIRG Consumer Action Center in Weymouth

Medford Consumer Advisory Commission

Middlesex Community College Law Center in Lowell

Neighborhood of Affordable Housing in East Boston

New Bedford Department of Community Services

North Essex Dispute Resolution Center in Newburyport

Northwestern District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Office in Greenfield

Revere Consumer Affairs Office

South Shore Community Action Council in Plymouth

United Way of Greater Plymouth County in Brockton

The FTF programs receiving funding this year: