Convenience store owners rally in Boston against mint and menthol cigarette ban

BOSTON (WWLP) – There’s been a lot of talk on Beacon Hill lately about banning the sale of mint and menthol cigarettes, but convenience store owners say this would have a major impact on their families and their local communities.

Hundreds of Massachusetts business owners shut down their stores for the day to gather at the statehouse and oppose a crackdown on flavored tobacco products.

The group held signs that read “Don’t Replace Convenience with Crime” and “First-generation store owner, don’t make it the last.”

This rally comes almost two months after Governor Charlie Baker halted the sale of all vaping products, which convenience store owners said they have complied with.

“There is a vaping epidemic, and as I said we can support a ban of those products is that’s what the state decides is in the best interests, but to remove menthol and mint tobacco products is an overstep,” Jonathan Shaer said.

A convenience store owner from Springfield told 22News that 80 percent of their business is selling mint and menthol cigarettes.

No legislative action has been taken yet, but the lawmakers will consider a bill later this session that aims to stop the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

