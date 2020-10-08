Convenient store owners push for an end to the menthol cigarette ban

Packs of cigarettes boasting “fresh menthol flavor” were on display at a Beacon Hill convenience store. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of convenient store owners gathered outside the Statehouse Thursday to call for an end to the ban on menthol cigarettes.

They say the state is losing millions of dollars in revenue simply because of the menthol cigarette ban, and they want to see it overturned immediately.

Convenient store owners held a news conference at the same time as the Joint Committee on Public Health held an “email only” hearing on the bill. The legislation, which took effect back in June was the first of it’s kind and it banned the sale of menthol products at all stores in the state.

Convenient store owners say people are still getting their hands on the products, they’re just crossing state lines to do so.

“Every city you go to, people who understand those things, they can go out of either Rhode Island or New Hampshire and buy the cigarette,” Humayun Morshed told 22News.

Supporters of the menthol cigarette ban say it was a great move to protect public health.

But the group of convenient store owners questions why not ban all cigarettes? Something the Committee on Public Health was unable to answer Thursday.