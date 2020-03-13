Coronavirus concerns could affect local elections

BOSTON (WWLP) – As of right now, local elections are still on, and that includes the one to fill Senator Don Humason’s seat in Westfield.

Secretary William Galvin is requesting emergency election powers from the legislature to be able to respond appropriately to the evolving coronavirus outbreak. During a news conference Thursday, Galvin cited several times when elections had to be moved due to weather, but this could be the first time that it was moved due to a pandemic.

“I have no desire to interfere in local elections, on the contrary, I try to avoid them if it’s at all possible unless we need to do something,” Galvin said.

Secretary Galvin said he hopes to work with the legislature and hold public hearings on local election adjustments if necessary.

22News will continue to follow changes and closures due to fears of the coronavirus and provide you with updates if election times or locations change.