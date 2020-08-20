Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Gov. Baker provides update on state’s response efforts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

Baker was joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeff Riley at the State House at 12 p.m. Gov. Baker announced a new rapid testing program that is designed to help schools re-open safely.

The new program would be run much like the mobile testing unit that was used at nursing homes early on in the pandemic, except this time it would be traveling to schools all across the state.

So far, more than 70 percent of the state’s school districts said they will offer some kind of in-person learning this fall. To ensure the safety or students and staff as they return, the governor has announced a new rapid testing program designed specifically for schools.

“This program will be designed to quickly deliver resources to students and school personnel if there are multiple cases in a cohort that require larger scale testing than a community may have access to currently,” Gov. Baker said.

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health announced that all students over the age of six months who are attending child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities in Massachusetts will be required to get a flu shot.

The new vaccine requirement is a step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will be expected to have received a flu vaccine by December 31 for the 2020-2021 influenza season, unless either a medical or religious exemption is provided.

The rapid testing program will be used for students within a particular classroom or group if someone around them tests positive for the virus. Local health departments and DPH will be working with districts to determine if certain conditions are met and if the program should be deployed in that area.

The governor said that information on this program will be made available as we get closer to the start of the school year.