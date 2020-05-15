Coronavirus: Massachusetts launches interactive testing site locator

BOSOTN (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker this week, set some pretty lofty testing goals for Massachusetts and if we achieve them we would become one of the top testers per capita in the world.

Gov. Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders announced a new interactive map that allows residents to find a testing site in their area.

Over the last few weeks, the Baker Administration has been working to set up more testing sites across the state. In partnership with CVS, Massachusetts now has close to 60 sites set up so that residents can easily check if they have the coronavirus.

The info on the map is constantly changing and being updated so we encourage people to contact the test site for details before actually going to a site to be tested. Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services

Baker expressed concern Friday about residents who are asymptomatic but still may be positive for the virus, many of whom could be spreading it to our vulnerable populations without even knowing it.

That’s why public health experts are asking everyone to wear a mask in public whenever that can’t socially distance. This will help to prevent person to person spread and will be a key factor in the reopening of our economy.

If you need help locating a Covid-19 testing site near you, click here for a look at the interactive testing map.