Coronavirus: People with chronic illnesses should still seek treatment

BOSTON (WWLP) – Hospitals all across the state are seeing a decline in the number of patients seeking treatment for underlying illnesses like heart disease or diabetes.

President of Baystate Medical Center, Nancy Shendell-Falik joined Governor Baker at his news conference Thursday to send a message to residents across the Commonwealth that hospitals are still open for those seeking treatment.

On a typical day, Baystate Medical Center’s emergency room will see about 350 patients, but due to concerns around COVID-19 that number has dropped to about 150.

Shendell-Falik told 22News the hospital is taking extra precautions to separate COVID-19 patients from those seeking other medical services.

We’re open for full business, we have over 1,000 beds across Baystate Health and it is really important to us that people not wait on symptoms that could really be treated early rather than waiting at home because of fear of COVID-19. Nancy Shendell-Falik, President of Baystate Medical Center

Massachusetts hospitals are also working with patients to help them afford medical services at this time. They are urging residents to come in if they are experiencing any severe symptoms.