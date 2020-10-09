Council approves Joanna Rodriguez for juvenile court

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Governor’s Council on Wednesday unanimously confirmed Sex Offender Registry Board acting general counsel Joanna Rodriguez as a Juvenile Court judge.

Rodriguez started her job at the registry in August, following more than 10 years as an independent contractor for the Committee for Public Counsel Services practicing in Lawrence District and Lawrence Juvenile courts.

At her council hearing last week, the New Jersey native and bilingual litigation attorney described challenges she faced upon moving to Massachusetts — in her gold 1985 Corolla hatchback — to attend Massachusetts School of Law, where she graduated in 2001.

“Upon my arrival, my landlord took a look at me and refused to rent the apartment. Still to this day, I don’t know why, but with law school starting in a few days I found myself homeless. In that moment, that should have been the most exciting time of my life, I had no place to sleep, to place to shower, no place to call home,” Rodriguez told councilors.

She lived in her car for a few weeks before finding an apartment in Lawrence.

“I am sorry that you faced a housing discrimination issue, because as a Realtor I can tell you that’s exactly what you had,” Councilor Eileen Duff told Rodriguez. “I would also tell you, you had a contract even though it wasn’t written. If I were your Realtor I would’ve gone to town on that guy.”

Rodriguez also worked as a family law facilitator in the Essex County Probate and Family Court from 2004-2005.