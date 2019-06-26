Council approves Springfield prosecutor to state Parole Board

The Governor’s Council today approved a Springfield prosecutor to join the state’s parole board.

In a 5 to 3 vote, Karen McCarthy’s nomination was approved by the Governor’s council, but this decision is sparking outrage among legal officials across the state.

At Wednesday’s meeting, members of the council were split, arguing for and against McCarthy’s nomination.

With a long track record as a prosecutor in Springfield, there was a concern that McCarthy might favor law enforcement when considering a prisoner’s eligibility for parole.

“Forget everything I just said about this woman, the make up of that board is important. Paroles are done, people are languishing in those cells at a tremendous cost to the citizens of this Commonwealth,” Council member Robert Jubinville said.

Earlier this month, McCarthy became very upset with the extremely critical testimony concerning her nomination.

In frustration, She lashed out at one point saying she wasn’t even sure she still wanted the job.

In her testimony to the council, she said this “would not be happening if she were a white man.”

Because the Governor is out of the country a date has not yet been set for McCarthy’s swearing-in ceremony.