County correctional officers demanding equal pay

BOSTON (WWLP) – County correctional officers said they do the same job as state correctional officers and they are asking lawmakers to pass legislation so they are paid the same too.

Correctional workers from Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties made the trip into Boston on Tuesday to call for pay equity.

“We feel like we are the forgotten part of the law enforcement agencies at the end of the day and we would just like to have our voices heard,” Miguel Riveria said.

Under the current system, those who work for the state Department of Correction’s earn thousands of dollars more on average than those who work for a County Sheriff’s Department, despite having the same title and doing similar work.

“What we really want is the 14 counties represented and paid the same as the state department of correction officers because in actuality they do the same job,” Kevin Flanagan said.

Correctional officers across Massachusetts, regardless of if they are employed by the state or county deal with the same stresses at work. They often have to help inmates with mental illness, drug addiction, and anger issues.

County Correctional officers are advocating for the passage of 3 bills this session to end the pay disparity, something they believe should have been done a long time ago.