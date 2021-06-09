Couriers, real estate grew business during pandemic

BOSTON (SHNS) – Adjusted 2020 quarterly revenue estimates published by the Census Bureau point to two sectors – couriers and messengers and offices of real estate agents and brokers – that ended the year with revenue above pre-pandemic levels from the last quarter of 2019.

Couriers and messengers cashed in on the delivery of small packages and the spike in retain e-commerce orders, the Census Bureau said, while the real estate sector benefited from the fierce competition for homes as the remote work trend took hold and more workers stopped going to their business offices.

The Census Bureau reported Tuesday on the latest results from its Quarterly Services Survey (QSS).