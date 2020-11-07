Courts push back start of jury trials

BOSTON (SHNS) – The resumption of jury trials in Massachusetts will be delayed once again, this time until at least Nov. 30 as the state faces a growing second surge in COVID-19 cases.

Supreme Judicial Court and Trial Court officials announced Friday that the courts would push jury trials back from starting the week of Nov. 9 to at least the end of the month, plus scale back the resumption plan.

Only three to five courthouses that can accommodate safe trials will host them, with one trial per week in each location, officials said.

Those Phase 1 restrictions will last for two months, with the smaller and less frequent trials designed to guide the state’s movement to Phase 2 of resuming trials.

“The limited resumption of jury trials is intended to balance the safety of everyone who enters a courthouse with the fundamental constitutional right to a trial by jury,” the courts wrote in a press release. “Careful compliance with the protective protocols and safety measures put in place by the Trial Court will allow the court to better protect both of those interests.”