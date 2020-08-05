Courts weigh slow restart of jury trials

BOSTON (SHNS) – Jury trials in Massachusetts would restart on a limited basis, using small juries to consider cases involving civil disputes or minor criminal charges for at least two months before more serious cases resume, according to recommendations outlined last week by a judicial panel.

The Jury Management Advisory Committee, a group of justices from several levels of Massachusetts courts, suggested a phased-in resumption of jury trials, acknowledging that the already-sizable backlog of cases will continue to expand even as the process resumes.

In a July 31 report to the Supreme Judicial Court, the committee said the judicial system should embrace a clear and transparent risk-reduction plan to help jurors perform their duties with minimal concerns about health risks and without impacts on the fairness of the trial process.

During the first phase of their plan, juries would be capped at six people or up to eight with alternates. Events would be held in a small list of locations — “at most one location in each county or in each of the larger counties,” according to the report — best able to accommodate social distancing.

The panel acknowledged that, by limiting the size of the jury, less serious cases such as minor criminal charges and civil matters will likely be prioritized over more substantial cases.

That phase would last at least two months, unless public health data show a backslide in the state’s progress through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second phase, envisioned as two to four months long, calls for juries of 12, or up to 14 or 16 with alternates, focusing on the highest-priority matters “including serious criminal cases with defendants in custody, youthful offender cases, and civil cases of particular significance.”

Phase 3 is the loosest the JMAC outlined, calling for as many trials as possible while meeting the criteria for safety. It would last until a vaccine is widely available or until herd immunity is common.

Jury trials have been postponed across Massachusetts until at least Sept. 8 under an SJC order responding to the impacts of the pandemic. Court records show “a substantial backlog of cases ready for trial” has been growing during the pandemic, the committee wrote, and that pile “will surely continue to grow until the time when our courts are able to conduct jury trials with the frequency they did before the pandemic.”

“We all recognize that the backlog reflects the lives of individuals awaiting their day in court, including defendants and juveniles held in custody or bearing the burdens of pending charges while on pre-trial release, victims of crime, civil parties seeking compensation for injury or other resolution of disputes, and communities depending on the courts for reliable and timely justice,” the panel wrote. “At the same time, we acknowledge that jury service compels public participation upon pain of criminal penalty. That recognition dictates that we conduct the process with due regard for the health and legitimate concerns of those compelled to participate.”

Through all phases, courts would impose new procedures for summoning jurors, the jury selection process and movement through buildings. Jurors would be excluded if their temperature read more than 100 degrees or if they were flagged by any other screening protocols.

Everyone would be required to wear a face covering unless excused by the trial judge. The committee also recommended that trial judges ask spectators who wish to attend, including members of the media, to register in advance and limit capacity in the courtroom to a certain number of each category.

The rollout would begin with a so-called “Phase 0” test run starting in mid-August, which would use staff members to test the viability of the new protocols in a single sample location.

SJC justices will accept public comment on the committee’s recommendations through Aug. 14 before they decide how to act.