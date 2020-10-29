COVID-19 case count in Massachusetts surpasses 150,000

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts surpassed 150,000 with Wednesday’s update from the Department of Public Health.

With the announcement of 1,137 new COVID-19 infections, the state’s total increased to 150,498 people infected. The first COVID-19 case was confirmed here 270 days ago on Feb. 1 — meaning the state has averaged more than 557 new cases each day since.

DPH also announced 36 recent COVID-19 deaths, raising the virus’ death toll here to 9,924 people since mid-March — an average of almost 45 deaths each and every day.

The seven-day average of the positive test rate was up again Wednesday, now up to 1.8 percent or 125 percent higher than it was about five weeks ago.

DPH continues to report that it sees a “positive trend” in the positive test rate.

There were 582 people with COVID-19 hospitalized as of midday Wednesday, an increase of 15 patients from Tuesday, DPH said.