COVID-19 cases increase slightly across the state

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over the past few weeks, Massachusetts has seen a slight increase in positive cases of COVID-19.

According to Governor Baker the majority of new cases are coming from people under the age of 50.

More of the economy is beginning to re-open, but Baker reminded residents Wednesday that certain public health restrictions are still in place. In addition to masks and social distancing guidelines, private indoor gatherings are still capped at 10 people, and private outdoor gatherings are still capped at 25 people.

Restaurants must still abide by the 90 minute time frame and they must space seats at least six feet apart.

Baker did say that a majority of vulnerable residents in the state have received their vaccines which is a great accomplishment for the Commonwealth. So far, more than 1.5 million residents have been vaccinated, including 82 percent of residents above the age of 70.