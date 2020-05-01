Covid-19 field hospital beds remain empty in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, two out of four field hospitals in the state remain empty.

In fact, they never saw a single patient, but when asked if the state should have built those facilities, Governor Charlie Baker said yes. Coronavirus cases in Massachusetts spiked around March 10th, and at that time the state made an effort to expand the number of hospital beds that could treat sick residents.

The governor took swift action setting up temporary field hospitals in Worcester, Boston, Lowell and Cape Cod. Right now, only the Worcester and Boston facilities are in use.

“And that’s partly because in both those areas there have been alternative sites available, some of which we’ve stood up with the folks in the healthcare community and some of which has to do with the fact that the hospital systems are doing a pretty good job of working with each other.” Governor Baker

The governor said that health care facilities across the state are stepping up to care for patients out of their network. He added that this has helped to prevent local hospitals from being overwhelmed during the surge.