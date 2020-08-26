COVID-19 hospitalizations tick back up

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Research published on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Public Health confirmed 349 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and announced the recent deaths of 12 people with the virus.

The 349 new cases reported in Tuesday’s DPH data update came from the tests of 22,774 new individuals, which works out to a positive test rate of about 1.53 percent. The seven-day average of the statewide positive test rate remained at 1.1 percent, its lowest recorded value, as of Tuesday.

The number of people with COVID-19 being treated in a Massachusetts hospital increased a bit as of midday Tuesday, with 327 people hospitalized compared to 308 as of midday Monday. The three-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients inched up to 317 on Tuesday after dropping to a low of 313 in Monday’s report.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed here on Feb. 1, there have been 116,770 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease in Massachusetts.

The first COVID-19 death was announced March 20, and a total of 8,961 people have died with confirmed or probable cases of the COVID-19 since then.