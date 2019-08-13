Coyote hunting contests could soon be a thing of the past

BOSTON (WWLP) – After hearing complaints from the public, the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife has started the process to ban hunting contests for coyotes.

During several listening sessions in communities across the Commonwealth, conservation officials came to an agreement that coyote hunting contests are a cruel way to control the wildlife population.

In the last 10 years, the annual Coyote Harvest accounted for less than 10 percent of the state’s population and in order to reduce the state’s coyote population, the annual harvest would have to be at least 70 percent.

The regulations in the bill would make it illegal for a person to “organize, sponsor, promote, conduct, or participate” in a hunting contest for several species of animals like bobcat, red fox, mink, skunk, and river otter.

The bill, however, would not impact the regular coyote hunting season which runs from January 1 to March 8 and again from October 18 to March 7.

The Fisheries and Wildlife Board has decided to hold a public hearing on the regulations, but they have not scheduled it yet.