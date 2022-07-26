BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Bills are making their way to the governor’s desk as the session is wrapping up for the year. Many attended a bill signing ceremony on Tuesday for the CROWN Act.

The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, passed in both the House and Senate in March.

The bill bans discrimination based on natural and protective hairstyles in places of work, in schools, at school-related activities, and in public places.

It also expands criminal law prohibiting assault and battery for purposes of intimidation to include natural hairstyles and adds natural hairstyles to hate crime data collection and reporting requirements.

This legislation was inspired in part by Mya and Deanna Cook, two black teenagers from Malden, Massachusetts who were punished by their school and barred from extracurricular activities for wearing their hair in braids.

The Cook sisters were by Governor Baker’s side as he signed the legislation.

There’s nothing wrong with your natural hair, no matter how many people try to convince you or put your down for it this is your natural hair, it’s how your hair grows out of your head, it’s beautiful. Mya Cook

The story gained national attention, causing the school to reverse its policy.

Massachusetts now joins 17 other states that have passed similar legislation.