Cultural grant program making $10 Mil available

BOSTON (SHNS) – A new $10 million grant program run through the Massachusetts Cultural Council is now accepting applications through Dec. 11 for cultural organizations hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cultural Organization Economic Recovery Grant program has been organized in partnership with the Baker administration as part of the governor’s economic recovery plan. The Mass Cultural Council said more than 30,000 jobs have been impacted by the pandemic and $484 million in revenue lost as virus safety precautions forced the closure of theaters, concert venues, museums and other cultural institutions.

“Our cultural sector has been financially devastated by the pandemic. This vital new program will provide urgently needed relief to cultural organizations across the Commonwealth. We know that the cultural sector must be completely restored for the Commonwealth’s economy to fully recover,” said David Slatery, acting executive director of the Mass. Cultural Council. Of the $10 million in grants to be awarded, $2 million will be set aside for small nonprofits.

The program calls for institutions to be awarded up to $100,000, or three months of supported operating expenses, but a small number of grants worth up to $500,000 could be awarded to organizations that have suffered severe hardships.

“The Commonwealth’s cultural institutions are a vital component of our identify and this grant program arrives at a crucial time for those organizations that have suffered significantly as a result of the pandemic,” Baker said. The money will be dispersed in early 2021.