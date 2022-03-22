BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts legislature is moving right along on the reforms package for the Soldiers’ Homes in Chelsea and Holyoke.

This issue is still on the top of everyone’s mind here at the State House because the deadly outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home can never happen again. To prevent that, a bill has been passed by both the House and Senate, and now it’s headed to the conference committee.

Six members of the legislature have now been tasked with working out the differences between the House’s version of reforms and the Senate’s.

On the House side, the bill’s language establishes a clear reporting structure for any incidents that may occur at the state run veteran facilities. The Senate’s version aims to do the same but lawmakers told 22News that it will also give the families of veterans more of a say when it comes to their loved ones care.

The conference committee will meet privately over the next few weeks to fine tune the bill’s language.

Once a final version emerges from the conference committee it will then be sent to each branch to consider, after that it will finally make it’s way to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.