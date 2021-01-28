Cybersecurity diversity pilot eyes expansion

BOSTON (SHNS) – Following a successful fall pilot program, the MassCyberCenter at the Mass Tech Collaborative is once again looking for college students interested in cybersecurity and industry professionals willing to mentor them as a way to promote increased diversity in the growing field.

The center’s Cybersecurity Mentorship Pilot Program aims to match college students from diverse backgrounds with Massachusetts experts to work together on a cybersecurity-related project, and officials said they are hoping to expand beyond the 10 mentors and students who participated in the initial fall cohort.

MassCyberCenter previously cited research from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council that found the cybersecurity field “suffers from a lack of diversity.”

“The pilot program showed clear value for students that participated, helping them develop new skills and outline career goals, while also introducing them with a mentor who can hopefully be an advocate as they transition to the professional world,” Carolyn Kirk, executive director of the collaborative, said. “By expanding this program in 2021, our aim is to encourage more of these talented students to build their cybersecurity career here in Massachusetts.”

The cybersecurity field has been growing and “has strong demands for talented professionals” in Massachusetts, officials said. Students and mentors will be paired based on shared interests, will meet virtually to discuss cybersecurity careers, and will then jointly take on a project.

“I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a major figure in the cybersecurity world and learn so much from him,” Chris Morales, a University of Massachusetts Lowell student who participated in the fall pilot, said. “I have learned so much and my interest in being a part of the cybersecurity workforce has increased significantly.”

The MassCyberCenter said students and mentors can either “build, break, secure, and administer a virtual machine; evaluate a cybersecurity policy or procedure for a business; draft a policy recommendation for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts; create or evaluate a cyber incident response plan; or develop a cyber education and awareness product.”

The work will be presented in a showcase at the conclusion of the program in mid-May. Applications for prospective students and mentors will be accepted until Feb. 17, the center said.