BOSTON (WWLP) – Several bills before the legislature this session aim to move the state closer to achieving our clean energy goals.

In Boston, cycling is one of the main forms of transportation but a statute in state law is preventing electric bicycles from being treated the same way.

This session, two bills were filed to standardize the classification of electric bicycles. The bill’s sponsor’s aim to differentiate between low-speed and high-speed e-bikes. Members of the Boston Cyclists Union gathered outside the State House early Wednesday to push for the bill’s passage.

“My e-bike is my wheels, I don’t have a car so I do everything on my bike. I do grocery shopping, I don’t use it much for leisure it’s more for getting around town,” said Joan Doucette of Boston.

There is another bill before the legislature that would benefit cycling community. Representative Natalie Blais of Sunderland wants to implement a $750 rebate incentive for the purchase of new and used electric bicycles.

Cycling is a practical mode of transportation if you live in areas like Boston or even Springfield but residents in rural communities don’t necessarily have that option. Lawmakers say this is just one piece of the puzzle and expanding public transportation on top of these measures is a must.