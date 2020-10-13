DA: Man charged after breaking into Gov. Baker’s home

(WWLP) – A man is facing breaking and entering charge after authorities say he broke into Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott last week while his wife and daughter were inside.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office confirmed with NBC Boston that Lane Forman was arraigned on October 7 for breaking and entering in the daytime.

Bail was set at $5,000 along with a GPS tracker banning Forman from zones including the governor’s house and Monument Avenue. Forman was also ordered to stay away from Gov. Baker and his family.

The Massachusetts State Police said further details about this will not be released citing security reasons.

A pre-trial date for Forman has been scheduled for November 4.

This is developing breaking News. 22News will bring you the latest when more details are provided.