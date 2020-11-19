Data explores pandemic impacts on health care jobs, access

Medical personnel wearing personal protective equipment out of concern for the coronavirus remove a person from an ambulance near an entrance to Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts has experienced a larger decline in health care sector employment during the COVID-19 pandemic than the country as a whole, according to data presented Wednesday to the Health Policy Commission.

From February to August, health care employment nationally fell by 3.8 percent across the country, and by 5.1 percent in Massachusetts. David Auerbach, the commission’s research director, said while the employment drops were larger for Bay State physician offices, outpatient care facilities, nursing and residential care facilities and home health, they were not as severe for hospitals when compared to national numbers.

Hospital employment was down 0.7 percent in Massachusetts, and 2.1 percent nationally. After rebounding somewhat from dramatic dips earlier this year, hospital emergency room and inpatient visits in Massachusetts were still below 2019 levels as of September, according to the commission.

Auerbach said discharge data that 15 hospitals submitted to the state’s Center for Health Information and Analysis reveals a “really striking disparity by race and ethnicity.”

At those hospitals, white patients accounted for 66.5 percent of non-COVID inpatient visits and 52.8 percent of COVID-related discharges. Black, Asian and Hispanic patients each made up a higher share of COVID discharges than they did for non-COVID stays.

The HPC, with academic partners and the Massachusetts Chapter of the American College of Physicians, surveyed provider practices in May and June about the impacts of COVID-19, and repeated that survey in September and October.

The second round of surveys showed “more struggling practices than thriving practices,” Auerbach said. Respondents identified the pandemic’s socioeconomic effects on patients and effects on staff as top areas of concern.

“Provider stress and burnout is a common theme that people were expressing everywhere,” Auerbach said.