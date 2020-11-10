Database tracks COVID learning plans

BOSTON (SHNS) – A new database published Monday by the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education logs the various ways districts are approaching schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Developed with the Boston University Wheelock School of Education and Human Development, the database, which so far includes the state’s 40 largest districts, tracks information including what learning model districts are pursuing, whether they have plans to address chronic absenteeism, whether they require teachers to check in with families when remote learning is taking place, and if social-emotional learning supports are made available for students.

“The database provides parents, community leaders and state policymakers with a fact base on which to have important conversations about how we can keep students on track during these turbulent and challenging times,” MBAE executive director Ed Lambert said. “While we recognize the uniqueness of these current circumstances and the tremendous effort being made by educators and policy leaders to address the disruption to learning, we believe that sharing data and information can help improve the quality and effectiveness of strategies to meet the needs of students.”