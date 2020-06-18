Daycare centers in Massachusetts at odds over re-opening guidance

BOSTON (WWLP) – As parents start to go back to work, their children are also headed back to daycare but according to the governor only about 50 percent of students can return at this time which is just one of the new rules that these centers have to follow.

The governor’s re-opening plan also requires daycare centers to provide only one point of entry and at those locations daily health checks must be done on children and staff. On top of that, staff members are asked to try and keep kids 6 feet apart and keep masks on anyone over 2-years-old.

Organizations like Daycares United have spoken out about the governor’s guidance, saying it’s nearly impossible to follow, but they were met with resistance from more than 9 thousand daycare providers who stand by the governor’s requirements.

A letter that those providers sent to the Joint Committee on Education begged the question “Do we ‘quote’ push for looser restrictions to help providers at the sacrifice of health and safety”

The state has gone back and amended some of the guidance released for daycare centers, but the debate among providers continues.