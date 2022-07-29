BOSTON (WWLP) – Deadlines are quickly approaching for Massachusetts lawmakers. 22News has where the state stands.

The end of the legislative session is only 2 days away and time is running out for lawmakers to come to an agreement on a host of topics. Formal law-making ends on Sunday, July 31st, and even though a flurry of bills have made their way to the governor’s desk, many remain unsigned or in conference committees.

As of now, there are 8 active conference committees, from mental health access to cannabis industry reforms. Still in the conference are the sports betting legislation and an economic development bill.

Both the house and senate included sweeping tax relief measures in their respective economic development bill, including one-time rebate checks for middle-class tax filers. Baker could allow any bill that is sitting before him to automatically become law after 10 days, return it with amendments, or veto it.

“I think politics is the art of negotiations and I think with two days left it’s like two minutes left to the deadline, we have to work our tails off to make sure we can get this over the top,” said Representative Carlos Gonazlez of Springfield.

Also on the legislative plate is the State Budget. If the legislature intends to override any vetoes, that will also need to be accomplished by Sunday.

One bill off the Governor’s plate is the reproductive health care bill that expands abortion access and protections, he signed that earlier Friday.