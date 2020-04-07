DeLeo: Pandemic, aftershocks loom over budget

BOSTON (SHNS) – House Speaker Robert DeLeo won’t even hazard a guess these days as to when or how his chamber might debate an annual budget for the state, let alone a climate change bill.

But almost a month into the new reality of legislating from a safe distance, the Democrat said Monday he’s not giving up on everything lawmakers thought they’d be working on this spring and summer before the coronavirus upended daily life.

DeLeo, who talked with Gov. Charlie Baker and Senate President Karen Spilka on Monday, said no decisions have been made about trying to meet beyond July 31 this year, but told the News Service it would be his recommendation to extend the session if the Legislature had still not finished the budget, a climate change bill or transportation financing.

“I’ll put health care in that category as well, although I’m uncertain as to whether this virus will change that discussion and how the state responds to a pandemic,” DeLeo said in a brief phone interview.

“Although nothing has been decided, it would be my recommendation that should we get to the last day of July, and I’d hate to change our rules, but I think this may be one of those times,” DeLeo said.

Under normal circumstances, DeLeo would have sat down Monday afternoon at a table across from Baker and Spilka and talked through the latest issues on each other’s agendas.

But these are not normal times.

Instead, the three leaders converse weekly via conference call. The Monday free-form press briefings after those meetings are also on hiatus.

“Most of our meetings now are about COVID-19,” DeLeo said, adding, “(Baker) just wanted to see where bills are sitting.”

DeLeo said he and Spilka discussed with the governor Baker’s trip with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Sunday to a testing center for first responders set up at Gillette Stadium, and DeLeo said Baker told the legislative leaders “things are coming along” with respect to finding personal protective equipment.

Baker also told the top Beacon Hill Democrats that he had confidence in the leadership team brought in to oversee the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home following a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths at the facility that led to its superintendent being placed on leave.

“I think he’s doing fine. Very well actually,” DeLeo said of the governor. “This is a very difficult situation and in terms of watching his reaction compared to what I’ve seen in other states and Washington, I think Massachusetts is in a lot better shape in terms of how seriously we’re handling this.”

The House last week sent the Senate legislation putting a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until 30 days after the governor lifts the state of emergency, and passed a separate bill that would allow Education Commissioner Jeff Riley to cancel MCAS standardized testing this school year, and modify high school graduation requirements.

DeLeo said he knows the Senate plans to meet again on Thursday, but said Spilka gave no indication of when her chamber might take up either bill. Spilka was not available after the meeting to discuss what was said on the call.

“Whether they take it up or not I don’t know. The only thing I did make mention of was that we’ve gotten positive reviews from the housing advocates,” DeLeo said, adding that he also knows Education Committee Co-chairs Rep. Alice Peisch and Sen. Jason Lewis are discussing the MCAS bill.

The speaker also did not give a time-frame for when the House would take up a Senate-backed expansion of unemployment benefits, but when asked what was next for the House he said he was “anxious” to hear the predictions of economists on Tuesday on how bad the fallout for state revenues might be.

“I don’t expect for a while to hear anything positive. There’s no question that what we heard in December will be quite different from what we’ll hear tomorrow. I won’t say we’ll go completely back to square one, but there will probably have to be some changes to the budget bill the House will be debating,” DeLeo said.

The House typically releases an debates its version of the annual state budget in late April, but that won’t be happening this year.

Asked how and when the House might take up an annual budget bill, DeLeo said, “I hate to even estimate.”

The one thing DeLeo said he is planning for is for nothing to be quite the same for a long time.

“No matter when this virus ends, life as we know I think will probably be a little bit different,” DeLeo said. “And I’m not talking strictly in terms of health care, but I think that seeing our businesses that were doing very well, the amount of money that was coming into the state, I think for a while you’re going to see some aftershocks as a result of this and how we run government and how we’re going to deal with a budget for a while we’ll probably be doing so differently.”