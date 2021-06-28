Dem trio wants feedback on updated party value and ideals

BOSTON (SHNS) – Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins is joining a pair of former statewide candidates to solicit input this summer about the Democratic Party’s platform, prior to its scheduled adoption by party delegates in Lowell on Sept. 25.

Tompkins will join 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jay Gonzalez and labor attorney, activist and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Shannon Liss-Riordan as co-chairs of the party’s 2021 Platform Committee, party chairman Gus Bickford announced Monday.

The party platform – described by Bickford as “a statement of our shared values and ideals as Democrats” – is updated every four years and often differs with the agenda that Beacon Hill Democrats press with the super-majorities they hold in the House and Senate.

“Democrats from across the Commonwealth have the opportunity to make their mark on the foundation and the future of the Democratic Party for the next four years,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said. “I know that Sheriff Tompkins, Jay, and Shannon are going to take this opportunity to dream big and ensure that this platform is bold and progressive as we continue the fight to level the playing field so we can build a Commonwealth and a country that works for everyone.”