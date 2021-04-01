Democratic attorney generals want more student loan protection

BOSTON (SHNS/WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey and 22 other state attorneys general urged the Biden administration on Wednesday to expand pandemic-era student loan protections and prepare for a “massive and unprecedented challenge” once required payments resume for millions of borrowers.

President Donald Trump first halted interest from accruing and required payments on federally-held student loans and President Joe Biden has since extended the coverage to Sept. 30, 2021. In a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the attorneys general urged the administration to continue suspending payments and waiving interest “for as long as necessary to support struggling borrowers.”

They praised the announcement on Tuesday, saying the pause will now also apply to private defaulted loans in the Federal Family Education Loan program and called for even more action to reach other holders of private student loans.

During a news conference in Boston Thursday, Attorney General Maura Healey was joined by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

The trio are putting pressure on the Biden administration to cancel student debt for millions of college graduates across the county. A move that they believe would be life-changing for young people and residents in communities of color.

“Fifty thousand helped us reach the point where we could cancel all debt for about 85 percent of those carrying student loan debt,” said Sen. Warren.

President Biden has proposed a much smaller amount of $10,000 in loan forgiveness, but Warren, Healey, and Pressley say that number is just not enough.

President Biden said he is taking a serious look at this matter, he even agreed to look into their $50,000 proposal. But as of right now, no action has been taken.

The attorneys general, all Democrats, also urged the U.S. Department of Education to delay recertification of all income-driven repayment plans by at least one year after the pandemic pause in payments ends to help protect borrowers.

“When these protections expire on September 30, 2021, forty-two million student loan borrowers will re-enter repayment at the same time,” they wrote. “This is a massive and unprecedented challenge that has the potential to negatively impact borrowers and their families, the Department, student loan servicers, as borrowers contact their loan servicers to resume repayment.”