Democratic lawmakers call for more guidance on workplace safety measures

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of progressive lawmakers are taking issue with parts of the governor’s plan, and they blame his administration for leaving business owners without certain critical resources as they begin to slowly re-open.

One of the main issues the group is raising about the plan is a lack of guidance for people who don’t feel comfortable returning back to work, and they don’t know how to communicate that to their employer.

“I think in this whole roll out are protections for workers because there’s really nothing there besides just communicate with your boss and it will be ok, lots of great employers out there but we’re not protecting anyone from bad actors,” Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa said.

As the plan stands now, both employers and employees are put in a place where they have to make difficult decisions about returning to work and how to do so safely.

Sabadosa and her House colleagues are hoping to see the Department of Public Health release guidance that helps to navigate these difficult decisions in the workplace.