Democrats still have majority in MA legislature despite primary shakeup

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state primary has opened the door for new representation at the Statehouse.

Well, the western Massachusetts delegation will soon look a little different. State Senator James Welch lost his primary battle, which means he won’t be returning here to the statehouse for another term.

Yesterday, Welch lost his primary race to Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez, making Gomez the first Latinx Senator to represent Hampden County, but the state senate isn’t the only branch being shaken up by the primary.

Aaron Vega’s seat was filled by Patricia Duffy, after Vega announced that he would not seek re-election. Springfield City Councilor Orland Ramos also won the Democratic primary to fill the seat being vacated by Jose Tosado.

One seat in the House currently remains open, and it’s John Velis’s seat which he left to assume his new role as Westfield’s state senator.

While the primary usurer in some new faces, it didn’t change the political makeup of the legislature, Democrats still hold a supermajority in both chambers.