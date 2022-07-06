BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Advocates are in the final push to get signatures for ballot questions.

The last batch of signatures was delivered today to secure the dental insurance question on this November’s ballot. Dentists, patients, and advocates in support of the ballot question gathered outside today to hold a press conference. The ballot question seeks to apply a spending limit on dental insurance.

The initiative, endorsed by The Massachusetts Dental Society, would require dental insurers to spend at least 83% of their dollars on “dental expenses and quality improvements,” instead of administrative expenses. This is similar to an existing rule when it comes to health insurance, which was put in place by the Affordable Care Act.

Anyone posting medical loss ratios less than 83% would have to refund excess premiums.

If you’ve ever gone to the dentist, even with insurance and tried to get a crown, or any kind of significant dental work covered, you know that that can be challenging. And so the idea here is that this would, this would improve that experience for patients Dianne Morad, Committe for Dental Insurance Quality

Dentists largely support the question and today advocates classified this as a consumer protection law. Opponents believe this will end up hurting patients.

The Committee to Protect Access to Quality Dental Care put out this statement:

“With consumer prices soaring to all-time highs, the Commonwealth doesn’t need this added regulation that will only increase costs and decrease choice for patients across the state.”

Backers of the question submitted roughly 16,000 signatures in total.

This question was challenged in court, but the Supreme Judicial Court ruled it acceptable to be placed on the ballot.