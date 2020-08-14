Dentists: Oral Health Care Safe in Mass.

BOSTON (SHNS) – New World Health Organization guidance on oral health care does not apply to the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Dental Society.

The society on Thursday put out a statement responding to the WHO’s guidance, which recommended that routine, non-essential oral health care “be delayed until there has been sufficient reduction in COVID-19 transmission rates from community transmission to cluster cases or according to official recommendations at national, sub-national or local level.”

The dental society said Massachusetts residents are able to safely receive routine or emergency oral health care, in keeping with recommendations from state and local officials.

“Dentists are experts in infection control and Massachusetts dentists are following the latest guidance from US and State public health entities like the CDC and the MA Department of Public Health in order to keep patients, dentists, dental staff, and communities safe,” MDS President Dr. MaryJane Hanlon said. “Increased infection control protocols and supplies and monitoring public health data are examples of ‘the new normal’ in dentistry and a new standard of care for as long as COVID-19 continues to threaten the health of our communities. Until the data tells us otherwise, patients should feel safe in visiting their dentist for routine dental appointments and emergency care – oral health is essential to overall health.”