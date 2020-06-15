Department of Unemployment Assistance adopt new measures in overseeing unemployment claims

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Governor said he was contacted by the federal government at the beginning of May to say that scammers had targeted state’s unemployment systems and that Massachusetts residents were among the victims.

After hearing that information, officials at the Department of Unemployment Assistance here in Massachusetts rushed to adopt new measures to oversee unemployment claims and to vet those who were already paid.

According to Baker, the process to verify each individual claim is what has slowed the distribution of unemployment funds and prevented families from receiving their checks from DUA in a timely manner.

“I wish that was avoidable but we have to make sure that people are who they say they are, and that means that there’s usually in many cases, a second touch in some cases, a third touch to confirm that they are in fact the person that they’re supposed to be,” said Baker

States like Washington say the fraudsters stole more than 650 million dollars from their unemployment insurance system.

Something Baker is hoping to prevent in the Commonwealth by putting a comprehensive vetting process in place. The Governor did say that residents will receive all of the money they are entitled to… it just may take a little bit longer than usual.