DESE reports 674 new school cases

BOSTON (SHNS) – State education officials tracked 674 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10, a drop of more than 200 counted in the week prior but still an elevated total.

In its latest weekly report published Thursday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported 462 student cases in that range and 212 staff cases.

The totals include four students and 12 staff members in approved special education schools, plus one student and six staff members in education collaboratives.

Braintree reported the most student cases in its district in the weekly report with 25, followed by Andover with 20, New Bedford with 13, Beverly with 11, and Hanover with 10.