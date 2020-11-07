Despite 252 new COVID cases in Massachusetts schools, state wants students back

BOSTON (SHNS/WWLP) – More than 250 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Massachusetts schools over the past week, according to Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data.

The department’s tally for the week from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4 shows 154 cases among students engaged in in-person or hybrid learning, and 98 cases among staff accessing district buildings. The total 252 cases is less than the 286 logged the previous week.

Billerica and Newton had the most student cases in the latest report, with six each, followed by five in Methuen. The highest number of staff cases reported was Haverhill’s nine, followed by Fall River’s five.

Despite the hundreds of cases, state education officials are urging students to remain in the classroom despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says all school districts, regardless of their color coded categories, should be conducting in-person learning.

The only exception being a suspected in-school transmission. This means that communities in the red category should be in the classroom in some capacity as well.

This guidance is impacting a number of local districts that are remote or have shifted to remote because of rising cases.