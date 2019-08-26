Despite boost in funding, tuition hike expected at UMass

BOSTON (WWLP) – Dozens of protests took place at the State House calling for a tuition freeze at the University of Massachusetts, but lawmakers couldn’t keep tuition from going up this school year.

State senators initially proposed a freeze on tuition and fees for in-state students at UMass, but the measure failed during budget talks.

The final version of the $43.3 billion state budget, included $558 million in funding for UMass system, a $29 million increase over last year.

But that increase fell $10 million, short of what UMass President Martin Meehan had requested in order for a tuition freeze to take place, forcing incoming students to pay an additional 2.5 percent this fall.

The state’s public universities also face additional funding challenges because of the small number of out of state students who often pay more to attend college here.

Fewer students ultimately mean less revenue for the universities, and more pressure to cut costs or increase the price.

UMass students begin their move-in process on Friday, and they can expect to pay about $30,000 per year for in-state students.