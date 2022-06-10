BOSTON (WWLP) – Could legalized sports betting finally be coming to the Commonwealth?

The House and Senate both passed sports betting bills, and on Thursday a conference committee met to iron out the details. The conference committee has significant differences they will need to work on to resolve.

The House’s bill would tax in-person bets at 12.5%, whereas the Senate’s places that tax at 20%. The Senate’s bill would also not allow for the use of credit cards, and places strict restrictions on advertisements.

The most contentious area is collegiate betting. The House’s bill allows for bets to be placed on college sports, the Senate’s version does not.

Senator Lesser, a member of the conference committee, has faith a compromise can be reached, “The general point here is the same, which is trying to create a good, competitive, high quality, sports betting ecosystem here in Massachusetts and to try and create some jobs and generate some revenue for the Commonwealth to pay for all the important social services we’ve got.”

House Speaker Ron Mariano has said in the past if collegiate sports betting was not in the final bill, it would probably be a deal breaker. For sports betting to come to Massachusetts, the conference committee will have to produce a report in time for the House and Senate to vote on it before the end of session on July 31st.

More than 30 states including Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New York have taken action to allow sports betting.