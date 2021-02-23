DiZoglio calls for vaccine audit

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Sen. Diana DiZoglio wrote to Auditor Suzanne Bump last week voicing concerns around the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and asking her to conduct an audit.

DiZoglio’s office flagged the “the selection of vendors the Governor’s Administration has tasked with distributing the vaccine” as one area where she is seeking more information.

“All of the vendors appear to be private companies. The public deserves to know the Administration’s rationale for selecting these vendors and how much taxpayer money is going to these companies,” the Methuen Democrat said in a statement.

“This applies to the venues and pharmacies the Administration is working alongside as well – what is their rationale for selecting certain sites over others and how much funding are they receiving? Moreover, is there a supplier diversity component being implemented?”