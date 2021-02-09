DiZoglio files vaccine preregistration bill

BOSTON (SHNS) – Like other states including Florida, New Jersey, and West Virginia have done, Massachusetts would need to establish a system through which residents could pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine under a bill recently filed by Sen. Diana DiZoglio.

The Methuen Democrat’s bill (SD 709) would task the Department of Public Health with establishing a centralized system where people could pre-register for vaccines, which would then be distributed based on the phases of the state’s existing plans.

Several Massachusetts towns, including Cohasset and Hingham, have created their own local pre-registration systems, according to DiZoglio’s office.

“The vaccine rollout has been less than ideal but we can ensure that the frustration experienced by the first group of eligible recipients is not replicated during subsequent phases of the vaccine distribution plan,” DiZoglio said in a statement.

“We can do that by giving all Massachusetts residents the opportunity to establish eligibility and preregister for the vaccine instead of spending time and energy trying to schedule appointments whose availability is determined by the vaccine supply chain. A centralized state-level preregistration system would provide residents a way to effectively hold their space in line and alert them to available appointments as their vaccination eligibility phase opens.”

Sixteen other lawmakers, including both Democrats and Republicans, have cosponsored the bill so far.