Do all inmates deserve parole hearing after serving 25 years?

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers have released their drafted maps of the new legislative districts.

The criminal justice reform caucus held a briefing this morning to hear comments on House Bill – 1797. What the bill would do is grant inmates serving life sentences a parole review after 25 years of incarceration. Supporters say the criminal justice system should be used for rehabilitation and if someone has changed over a 25 year period they should be eligible for parole.

“The sentence took away our opportunity to see change and forgiveness, it does not allow us to evolve or reimagine,” Shanita Jefferson said.

Opponents argue that it will let dangerous criminals back onto the streets of Massachusetts. The family members of homicide victims took to social media to share their thoughts on the bill writing “My daughter’s killer should never get the opportunity to be set free.”

Now the bill wouldn’t automictically grant someone parole it would only allow them to appear before a judge for a parole hearing. At this point, Committee members have not made a decision on the bill’s fate.